Aparna Bag murder case: Trinamool leader, 11 others get life term

The Krishnanagar district court has sentenced 11 convicts including a TMC leader — who had earlier been given the death penalty — to life imprisonment in connection with the Aparna Bag murder case. Justice Madhumita Rai pronounced the sentence in a rehearing of the case on Saturday. It was re-heard on the directives of Calcutta High Court (HC). On February 4, 2016, Justice Partha Sarthi Mukherjee had announced death sentence for all accused, who had then moved High Court.

The High Court had, after hearing the plea, directed the lower court to re-hear the case. The hearing began again in March 2017. All accused were found guilty under several sections of the IPC, the Explosives Act and the Arms Act.

Aparna Bag, a resident of Ghughurgachi, was murdered on November 23, 2014, of Nadia district.

Local TMC leader Lankeshwar Ghosh allegedly went to Ghughurgachi with a gang of goons to forcibly occupy a piece of land. They fired on Bag when she protested, and she died on the spot. After killing Bag, bombs were hurled, which left several villagers injured.

Apart from Lankeswar, the others sentenced to life imprisonment are Palash Ghosh, Nepal Ghosh, Anshu Ghosh, Rajkumar Ghosh, Prabash Ghosh, Joydeb Ghosh, Goutam Ghosh, Jhnatu Ghosh, Shyamal Ghosh and Sanat Ghosh.

