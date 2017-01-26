AP striving to bring investments; create jobs: Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan (left) exhorted people to contribute their bit to enable the state surge ahead on the path of progress. (Source: PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan (left) exhorted people to contribute their bit to enable the state surge ahead on the path of progress. (Source: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday exhorted people, particularly the youth, to contribute their bit to enable the state surge ahead on the path of progress. In his Republic Day address after unfurling the tricolour at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada, the Governor said the state government was striving to bring in huge investments into industrial and other sectors so that large scale employment was created for the youths.

“We are using latest technology in a big way and coming up with new innovations. The government has launched the Fibre Grid project to provide broadband Internet and WiFi connectivity to every household in the state at a cheaper price,” Narasimhan said.

The government was also striving to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the state by the year 2019.

“We will also complete the multipurpose Polavaram project, the lifeline of AP, by 2019. We are also going ahead with the plan to interlink rivers in the state,” he added.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa, ministers, MPs, legislators and others attended the event.