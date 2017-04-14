Latest News
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation stone for Rs 100-crore Ambedkar park

The state government has allotted Rs 97.64 crore for the project that is expected to be completed in a year

By: PTI | Amaravati | Published:April 14, 2017 2:17 pm
In Picture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today laid the foundation-stone for the Rs 100 crore Dr B R Ambedkar Smriti Vanam (memorial park) at Inavolu village here, marking the 125th birth anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution.

He also laid the foundation-stone for a 126-ft statue of Ambedkar that will come up in the park, spread over a 20-acre site.

The Smriti Vanam will have a multi-purpose Convention Hall with a seating capacity of 3,000 persons.

A Buddhist Dhyana Kendram (Meditation Hall), Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Library with his collected works and thoughts, Memorial Park with aesthetic and landscaped gardens and an Open Air Theatre with a seating capacity of 2,000 people with facilities for conducting multi-media shows are some of the other features of the Smriti Vanam.

The state government has allotted Rs 97.64 crore for the project that is expected to be completed in a year. This includes Rs 25 crore for the 126-ft statue.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu and others attended the function.

