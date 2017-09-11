‘Anyone who writes against BJP dies’, says Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that journalists who write against the BJP “are not safe”.

At a public meeting organised in Kushinagar, Akhilesh targeted the BJP-led Centre. “Ek taraf to aap Digital India ki baat kar rahe ho aur agar koi patrakar aapke khilaf likh de uski jaan chali ja rahi hai. Bangalore ki ek mahila patrakar Gauri Lankesh jinhone likh diya BJP ke baare me…. Uski jaan le li. (On one hand you speak of Digital India, but if any journalist writes against you, they are killed.

In Bangalore, a woman journalist Gauri Lankesh, who had written about BJP…. But she was killed.” Akhilesh also indicated possibilities of an alliance with other Opposition parties to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha by-election. Bypolls are to be held in

Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies because Gorakhpur MP and CM Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur MP and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya have been elected to the UP Assembly.

