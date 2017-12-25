Anyone can talk to Centre’s special representative on Kashmir: J&K minister Lal Singh

Dineshwar Sharma (File) Dineshwar Sharma (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Lal Singh Monday said the central government is making efforts to restore normalcy in the state and anyone can talk to the Centre’s special representative Dineshwar Sharma about their problems. “In a democratic set up, the governments always try to make the situation peaceful to bring prosperity to the people and appointment of Sharma is in that direction,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

On the latest Kashmir visit of the Centre’s representative, he said a lot of people met Sharma and briefed him about their issues and problems. About reports that Sharma had a closed-door meeting with some separatist leaders in the past, Singh said there was no problem in meeting anyone.

“We have a democracy and not dictatorship. He can meet anyone but nothing is going to happen outside the framework of the Indian (constitution),” he said. The minister said the government was not afraid of Pakistan, terrorists or anyone. “Anti-national elements and those working against the country are being dealt with an iron hand,” he said.

