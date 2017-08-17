Now, anyone can recommend a person for Padma awards online: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaking at a NITI Aayog event on Thursday. (Source – Twitter/@ani) PM Modi speaking at a NITI Aayog event on Thursday. (Source – Twitter/@ani)

In a major announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government has decided to end the practice of ministers recommending name for Padma awards. Addressing entrepreneurs at a NITI Aayog programme, Modi said that from now onwards anyone can recommend a person for Padma awards online. “Padma awards in past were given on ministers’ recommendation. We removed this barrier and made it open to anyone for nomination. We have made a small reform. Now anyone can recommend a person for Padma award online. Now, unknown heroes are getting recognised,” said the prime minister.

“We believe every citizen has something to contribute to the nation & we want to integrate these strengths with our growth,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd