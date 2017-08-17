Now, anyone can recommend a person for Padma awards online: PM Narendra Modi

In a major announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government has decided to end the practice of ministers recommending name for Padma awards. Addressing entrepreneurs at a NITI Aayog programme, Modi said that from now onwards anyone can recommend a person for Padma awards online. “Padma awards in past were given on ministers’ recommendation. We removed this barrier and made it open to anyone for nomination. We have made a small reform. Now anyone can recommend a person for Padma award online. Now, unknown heroes are getting recognised,” said the prime minister.
“We believe every citizen has something to contribute to the nation & we want to integrate these strengths with our growth,” he added.
- Aug 17, 2017 at 6:51 pmwhat use? eventually it would be vetted at Nagpur.. i read a fake/comic post sometime back that there are 3 simple rules to get any such awars/recog from this bjp led govt viz. 1. person must shout bharatmata ki jai.. 2. donate liberally to bjp/rss/nagpur party fund 3. if possible abuse nehru gandhi pariwar and dependin on his/her creativity can also come with other fancies like vatican/breaki india forces based conspriracy stories nicely mixed with few facts so that hard to distinguish it etc... So even if wanted Dawood can satify above 3 he too can aspire for any award/reccog such is the state...sadReply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 6:46 pmAny one can reccomend for a Padma Award, but the person who gets it must be a RSS diehard. That is the basic rule.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 6:23 pmWhat will you do with a Padma award ? We need a web portal where the citizen can ask a question to the PM online and the PM should be able to answer them. We do not want spokespersons to yell out what they like and the BJP to tell us that it was a personal comment of the spokes person.Reply