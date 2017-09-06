Gauri Lankesh murder: Anybody speaking against BJP-RSS ideology is attacked, killed, says Rahul Gandhi

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence Tuesday evening. (Source: Gauri Lankesh/Facebook) Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence Tuesday evening. (Source: Gauri Lankesh/Facebook)

Reacting to the murder of Gauri Lankesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that anyone who opposed the BJP-RSS ideology was being attacked. “Anybody who speaks against ideology of BJP-RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed,” he said.

Lankesh, 55, was a staunch critic of the right-wing ideology. She was gunned down outside her house on Tuesday in a manner similar to other activists – M M Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar. The slain journalist’s death has sparked outrage and protests have taken place various parts of the country.

“PM is a skilled Hindutva politician,” Rahul said adding, “Unke shabdo mein do meanings hote hain. Unke base ke liye ek hota hai, baaki duniya ke liye alag (There are two meanings to whatever he says. One, is for his follower base and the second is for others.)”

Rahul said he spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and asked him to ensure that the guilty must be caught and punished. Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the murder case would be investigated by a special team. “It is true that it is an organised crime, let the police look into it,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Read | Gauri Lankesh murder: Congress leaders ask party’s govt in state to fast-track probe

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also condemned Gauri Lankesh’s murder and said it was a chilling reminder that “intolerance and bigotry is raising its ugly head in our society”. The Congress president described Lankesh as one with fearless and independent views, who had extraordinary grit and determination to take on the system.

“The series of killings of rationalists, free thinkers and journalists in the country has created an atmosphere that dissent, ideological differences and divergence of views can endanger our lives. This cannot be and should not be tolerated,” Sonia said in a statement. “It is an extremely sad moment for our democracy and a chilling reminder of the fact that intolerance and bigotry is raising its ugly head in our society,” PTI quoted the Congress president as saying.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd