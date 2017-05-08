Any minister convicted of corruption should be hanged: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare. (File Photo) Social activist Anna Hazare. (File Photo)

Reacting to the turmoil within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Monday claimed that any minister convicted of corruption should be hanged.

“Main hamesha hi bolta hoon, koi mantri bhrashtachaar ka doshi paaya jaaye use phaansi do (I have always maintained this that any minister convicted of corruption charges be hanged),” Anna Hazare was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Anna Hazare had said the allegations of corruption against his former aide and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was saddening.

In the latest development in the controversy within the AAP, sacked water resources minister Kapil Mishra stepped up his attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and levelled fresh allegations against him. He claimed that Health Minister Satyendar Jain helped settle land deals worth Rs 50 crore for the Delhi CM’s brother-in-law. Mishra on Monday also alleged that sitting in the chief minister’s chair had changed Kejriwal and that he was not the same anti-corruption crusader as before.

Kapil Mishra was sacked on Saturday evening from the Delhi cabinet. Since then, Kapil Mishra has leveled corruption charges agianst Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

