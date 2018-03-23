Any change will make anti-atrocities Act redundant: Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar. (Express Photo by Santosh Parab/Files) Prakash Ambedkar. (Express Photo by Santosh Parab/Files)

The anti-atrocities Act, which has a Constitutional sanctity, cannot be altered as it would not only make it redundant but amount to overriding the rights of the Indian Parliament, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar said on Thursday. While urging the government at the Centre and state to relook at the issue through possible repeal in the Supreme Court, he said, “In the current anti-atrocities Act, there are adequate safeguards. There is no reason for incorporating changes. If the changes are allowed, the anti-atrocities Act will become redundant.”

According to Ambedkar, “if the data were reviewed it would have provided all the answers which are being raised or suspected. It is evident from the statistics how anti-atrocities Act not been misused.” The BBM leader, also the grandson of B R Ambedkar, was making observations on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the anti-atrocities Act.

The Supreme Court observed the anti-atrocities Act, for protecting SCs/STs from caste discrimination, was misused. It has become in instrument to blackmail innocent public servants and citizens. Among the guidelines recommended to protect the public and private employees from the misuse of the Act, it said arrest would require a written permission from the appointment authority.

It also stressed on a preliminary before the filing of an FIR.

The BBM leader fears the decision to empower police to determine the veracity of the case before allowing an FIR was not a good move. He said changes in the Act would amount to undermining the role of the special district judges. Indicating that new guidelines would lead to a parallel framework, he said, “The very objective of having anti-atrocities Act would become meaningless.”

