Any BJP member associated with statue vandalism will be punished, says Amit Shah

Following reports of vandalism across the country, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the incidents were unfortunate and the party does not support such acts. The BJP chief’s comments come nearly an hour after Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Prime Minister had expressed his strong disapproval towards such incidents. In the last three days, statues of Marxist leader Lenin, Dravidian leader Periyar and Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee have been vandalised.

“The recent issue of destroying of statues is extremely unfortunate. We as a party do not support the bringing down of anybody’s statue,” Shah said issuing a warning that any party member associated with such acts would be punished. “I have spoken to the party units in both Tamil Nadu and Tripura. Any person associated with the BJP found to be involved with destroying any statue will face severe action from the party,” he tweeted.

The 53-year-old also said that his party believed in the coexistence of multiple ideologies in the country. “As a party, we in the BJP believe that a wide range of ideas and ideologies can coexist in India. This is exactly how the makers of our Constitution envisioned our great nation to be. India’s diversity and the vibrant spirit of debate and discussion is what strengthens us.”

Barely 48 hours after BJP came to power in Tripura, party supporters razed a statue of Lenin in Tripura’s Belonia on Monday with the help of a JCB amid cries of “bharat mata ki jai’’. The incident triggered violence and clashes between rival political groups in different parts of the state prompting similar incidents across the country. On Tuesday, two men allegedly vandalised a Periyar statue in Vellore a few hours after Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja said statues of Dravidian icon E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ “will be brought down”.

The BJP will always remain committed to ideals of openness and constructive politics through which we can positively impact people’s lives as well as build a New India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 7, 2018

On Wednesday, a statue of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookjeree was vandalised in Kolkata, following which six people were arrested.

