Anurag Thakur launches campaign for affordable sanitary napkins in Hamirpur

In a bid to ensure accessible menstrual hygiene for women. BJP MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, launched a campaign to provide affordable sanitary napkins in his constituency on Tuesday. “I am starting a campaign in my parliamentary constituency, where, with the help of self-help groups and mahila mandals, cheap and good quality sanitary napkins will be made and distributed judiciously to every house. This would ensure that no girl or women are left without the basic right of access to affordable sanitary napkins,” said Thakur while announcing the scheme in Hamirpur district where women outnumber men.

“It is unfortunate that even today when women of this country are attaining great heights, there is still a huge female population, girls and women, who do not have access to basic health needs such as sanitary napkins,” said Thakur.

“They stick to traditional methods of using old cloth, sarees, or bed sheets as sanitary napkin and in worst cases even resort to using ashes or husk sand. This leads to various health hazards and serious medical complications amongst women,” Thakur added.

