Anupama Gulati murder: Life term for husband

Dehradun court has sentenced Rajesh Gulati to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife Anupama Gulati. (Representational Image) Dehradun court has sentenced Rajesh Gulati to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife Anupama Gulati. (Representational Image)

A Dehradun court has sentenced Rajesh Gulati to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife Anupama Gulati. Additional District and Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar had Thursday held Gulati guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence). On Friday, he was sentenced for life and a fine of Rs 15 lakh was imposed on him.

S K Mohanty, the counsellor of Anupama’s brother Sujan Pradhan, who is the complainant in the case, said, “We haven’t read the judgment yet, but it should have been treated as a rarest of rare case and Gulati should have been given capital punishment. We might approach the Uttarakhand High Court and appeal for capital punishment for Gulati.”

On October 17, 2010, Anupama was beaten to death by Gulati during a domestic violence incident. In the two months that followed, Gulati, an information technology professional, chopped Anupama’s body into pieces and stored them in a freezer. Every now and then he would dispose of some body parts in the jungles in the outskirts of Dehradun.

Some of the body parts were recovered from the freezer on December 12, 2010, after Pradhan approached the police and filed a complaint to get his missing sister traced.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App