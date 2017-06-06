Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in biopic to be released before 2019 elections

Confirming his involvement in the project, Anupam Kher said he found the role challenging. “Acting the role of anyone in contemporary history is extremely challenging, as comparisons are bound to be instant and inevitable….,” he told ET. Confirming his involvement in the project, Anupam Kher said he found the role challenging. “Acting the role of anyone in contemporary history is extremely challenging, as comparisons are bound to be instant and inevitable….,” he told ET.

Actor Anupam Kher has been finalised to play the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in an upcoming film based on the book written by Singh’s former media adviser, Sanjay Baru. While the book, The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh, was released just before the 2014 general election, the movie is set to release just before the 2019 general election.

Saying that the film’s first look will be unveiled on Wednesday, producer Sunil Bohra added that the movie would be a “political drama grander than Richard Attenborough’s Academy award-winning Gandhi.”

“The research on the movie is already over. Auditioning (for the remaining cast) is in its final lap. The movie will hit the screens next year,” Bohra told Economic Times.

Confirming his involvment in the project, Kher said he found the role challenging. “Acting the role of anyone in contemporary history is extremely challenging, as comparisons are bound to be instant and inevitable. But as I have always revelled in challenges, right from my first film Saaransh, I look forward to the experience of portraying PM Manmohan Singh,” he told ET.

The screenplay of the film has been written by Hansal Mehta, who directed the national award winning Shahid.

