Anupam Kher on FTII fee subsidy: Why should students have it easy? You have to make it against all odds

FTII Chairman Anupam Kher during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express office in Pune on Monday.

After being named new chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), actor Anupam Kher has endeared himself to the students of the institute, who were extremely unhappy with his predecessor, stating that he was on “their side”. On Monday, however, he argued against subsidising education at the premier film institute, an important demand of the students.

Speaking at the Idea Exchange programme at The Indian Express office in Pune, the 62-year-old award-winning actor said that everything need not be “made easy” and that struggle was an important part of achievement. “Why should life be (made) easier for you? You have to make it against all odds. Jisko jo cheez karni hoti hai, woh wahan tak pahunch jata hai (A person who wants to achieve something, will reach there somehow)… Sometimes, I feel when you get things easily, you have no respect for it,” Kher said.

“I’m the biggest example of being a common man and still having made it (in the film industry). After being a gold medallist from drama school, was it easy for me to come to the city of Mumbai and roam around for three years? Why should life be easier for anyone? . Why should the fee be subsidised? That money (subsidy) could instead be given to a small municipal school where children are taught for free,” he said, recalling that he had to steal Rs 100 from his home to go and attend his first audition as a 17-year-old.

Kher said there were many other things that he wanted to do at FTII in the interest of students. “I think we need to create an atmosphere of work, work and work. Work is the best substitute. I like to create work. We need to create an atmosphere of work that will create something good.”

A hike in fee has always been a big issue at FTII, with students as well as alumni taking a firm stand against steep hikes in the past. In fact, in October 2016, a proposal was floated to increase the fee for various courses. The range of proposed hikes was between 33 per cent and 600 per cent. It was put up by the institute administration, but got rejected by the Academic Council of the institute.

The students, alumni and faculty have fought hard to maintain the subsidised status of the institute. They feel that making education at FTII expensive will cut off a major section of aspiring students who come from weaker economic backgrounds. This, they argue, will not keep voices from a certain section out, but will also affect the diversity in the institute.

Kher said his appointment as FTII chairman had come as a surprise to him. “Smriti Irani (I&B Minister) called me and told me that you will have to do this. I said I would be happy to take the responsibility and try my best,” he said. He said the criticism that he got the post because of his proximity to the BJP does not affect him. “I am never worried what people think. I took up the post because I thought that with my experience I can give some benefit to the students who are the next generation of our filmmakers. This institute has given us amazing actors, directors and technicians. I feel that there are many things that can be done, like having an exchange programme for teachers from other places, getting people working in the industry and share their experience. I have acted in 508 films in 33 years, but apart from that, I have also spent three years on the road after obtaining a gold medal from drama school. Sometimes, that too helps students,” he said.

