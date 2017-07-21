Antique dealer Subash Chandra Kapoor produced in court

International antique dealer Subash Chandra Kapoor, one of the main accused in the alleged theft of idols from a temple in nearby Ariyalur district, has been produced before a court in Kumbakonam. Kapoor (60) is accused of stealing idols from Suthamalli Varadaraja Perumal temple in Ariyalur district. He was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on Thursday along with 10 others accused in the case.

Kapoor, said to be having international links, was brought from Tiruchi central jail where he is lodged now. The judge posted the case for hearing to July 24. The prosecution case is that 20 idols were allegedly stolen from the temple at Suthddamalli on April 14, 2008. Police arrested Kapoor and one Bhakyakumar, an international accused in drug trafficking and nine others in connection with the case.

Bhakyakumar, now lodged in Puzhal prison in Chennai, was not brought to the court. In a related development, the Idol Wing police personnel brought back from the US two idols allegedly stolen from the temple. A temple priest identified the idols as belonging to the temple.

