Anticipatory bail for former Goa CM Digambar Kamat

By: Express News Service | Panaji | Published:April 25, 2017 5:22 am
Digambar Kamat , Kamat, Goa, Former Goa CM, Goa government, BJP, Illegal mining case,Goa illegal mining case, Digambar Kamat illegal mining case, Goa news, india news, indian express news Digambar Kamat (File Photo)

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat was Monday granted ex-parte anticipatory bail in an illegal mining scam case. The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Kamat was indicted by a judicial commission in the Rs 35,000-crore scam, which is being probed by an SIT. The SIT called Kamat for a second round of questioning Monday. “The next hearing has been fixed for May 2,” said Parag Rao, Kamat’s lawyer.

“This is the second battle I am fighting,” Kamat said outside the court. He is also being probed in connection with the Louis Berger scam.

