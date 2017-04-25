Anticipatory bail for former Goa CM Digambar Kamat

Digambar Kamat (File Photo) Digambar Kamat (File Photo)

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat was Monday granted ex-parte anticipatory bail in an illegal mining scam case. The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Kamat was indicted by a judicial commission in the Rs 35,000-crore scam, which is being probed by an SIT. The SIT called Kamat for a second round of questioning Monday. “The next hearing has been fixed for May 2,” said Parag Rao, Kamat’s lawyer.

“This is the second battle I am fighting,” Kamat said outside the court. He is also being probed in connection with the Louis Berger scam.

