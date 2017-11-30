Anticipating tourist rush, Shimla issues snow advisory, asks not to bring infants, elders

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Chand Thakur has alerted the administration in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. (Express photo) Shimla Deputy Commissioner Chand Thakur has alerted the administration in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. (Express photo)

Anticipating arrival of a large number of tourists during the winter season, especially after snowfall in the later part of December, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Chand Thakur has alerted the administration in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and also taxi and tour operators to educate tourists of safety measures while travelling to the Himachal Pradesh capital.

In a snow advisory to tourists, especially from Punjab and Haryana, the deputy commissioner has asked them to hire trained drivers, carry blankets and avoid bringing infants and elderly people. Thakur said the advisory, which is prepared every year ahead of the winter season, has been sent to all the DCs of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. “They have been told to inform the tourists to come prepared and take necessary precautions,” he said.

Shimla had witnessed heavy snowfall last year, which led to the highway being blocked, and resulted in misery for the locals and tourists. Thakur said the tourists should bring only trained and experienced drivers to avoid accidents during snowfall. They should also carry blankets and warmers and don’t expose themselves too much to the extreme cold or venture into risky areas, he said.

Additional chief secretary (disaster management) Tarun Shridhar appreciated the effort of the deputy commissioners. He said a meeting was chaired by Chief secretary V C Pharka on Wednesday and the administration was geared up for the winters and tourists inflow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd