Anti-trafficking MoU with Myanmar falls through

Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Myanmar, Naypyidaw has given a lukewarm response to New Delhi’s proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human trafficking. The Union Home Ministry, sources said, was tasked to firm up the clauses in the MoU, with a focus on Rohingyas who are also victims of trafficking.

However, the proposal had to be dropped after Myanmar did not show much interest to ink the MoU. Officials familiar with the development said: “It is possible that Naypyidaw felt the provisions of the MoU were not in its favour, considering a lot of Rohingyas are currently in India as illegal immigrants. The agreement had to be shelved.”

A query sent to the Home Ministry spokesperson did not elicit a response. Modi is expected to reach Myanmar on September 5 on a two-day visit.

