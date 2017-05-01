Anti-terror squad spreads net wider after UP arrests

A team of the UP anti-terror squad will go to Bihar, Mumbai, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar to verify claims of four suspects who were arrested during a nationwide raid on April 20. The four accused identified as Umar alias Nazim Shamsad Ahmed, Zeeshan alias Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Faizan alias Mufti, and Ahtesham alias SK alias Pintoo, who were in police custody remand, were sent back to Lucknow district jail on Saturday, said IG, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun.

Ahtesham and Faizan were in police custody for eight days while Umar and Ghazi Baba were in four days’ police custody. The police said that during their interrogation, the four told them they had planned to attack Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah when he would have visited India.

They also reportedly said they had planned to target a crowded market or a fair in Hardwar, Shia Eidgah at Naugawan Sadat in Amroha, torch a sugar mill at Narkatiaganj in Bihar and also target cylinder or battery shops in any market.

The police officers are at present scrutinising bank details of the four. A seized laptop and a cellphone are also being sent for tests. The ATS has also planned to again move court seeking police custody of the four after collecting the report on the laptop, cellphone and also after verifying information provided by them during interrogation.

