Anti-Sterlite protests: Tamil Nadu lifts Section 144 from Tuticorin, Palaniswami doubles aid for kin of deceased

Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin. (Express Photo) Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin. (Express Photo)

On a day Tamil Nadu authorities lifted prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, Chief Minister K Palaniswami doubled the aid to families of the 13 people killed in police firing last week during anti-Sterlite plant protests from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Moreover, Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran said internet services would also be restored from Sunday night in Thoothukudi, the nerve centre of the protests.

“Internet facility will be restored from tonight. People can avail services without any problem. We are also withdrawing some officers from some areas, but we are keeping adequate forces on the ground. I request the people to co-operate,” ANI quoted Rajendran as saying.

Section 144, which does not allow assembly of more than four people, was imposed on May 23 following the violence in which 13 people lost their lives as thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding closure of Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta group copper smelter unit, in the port town of Thoothukudi over pollution concerns.

On Sunday, the district limped back to normalcy as hoteliers, restaurateurs and private bus operators commenced their services. “Now, both government-owned buses and private buses are being operated in the district,” state Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju said. There were also reports that deputy CM O Panneerselvam might pay a visit to Thoothukudi on Monday.

Section 144, which does not allow assembly of more than four people, was imposed on May 23. (Express photo) Section 144, which does not allow assembly of more than four people, was imposed on May 23. (Express photo)

Besides increasing the compensation for next of kin of the deceased, the government also increased aid for those seriously injured to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh and for those with minor injuries to Rs 1.50 lakh from Rs one lakh. PTI reported that the decision was taken after due consultation with retired Madras High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan, who is heading the Commission of Inquiry set up by the government to probe the violence. The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the expansion of the copper plant.

Meanwhile, retorting to opposition charge and media reports that he had a hand in granting clearance to the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin, former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh said the factory was given nod before he assumed charge. “The facts speak for themselves. I became Minister of Environment and Forests on May 31, 2009. The Sterlite project received three rounds of clearances on March 30, 2007, August 9, 2007 and January 1, 2009 – all before I assumed charge as the Minister concerned”, he said.

READ | Anti-Sterlite stir: Delhi High Court leaves it to NHRC to decide lawyer’s plea for independent probe

In a significant development, Vedanta Resources, which is listed in the London Stock Exchange, also faced flak from UK’s opposition Labour party, which called for its delisting. “Vedanta must be immediately delisted from the London Stock Exchange to remove its cloak of respectability, restore confidence in the governance of the Stock Exchange, and prevent further reputational damage to London’s financial markets from this rogue corporation,” said Labour MP John McDonnell.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd