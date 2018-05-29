Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly session LIVE: DMK protests Tuticorin police firing, enters House wearing black
Live now

Tamil Nadu Assembly session LIVE: DMK protests Tuticorin police firing, enters House wearing black

Tamil Nadu Assembly session LIVE: The Opposition is planning to raise the issue of police firing in Tuticorin and Cauvery dispute in the House. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

By: Experss Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 11:27:01 am
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Stalin (ANI)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, which reconvened on Tuesday after a gap of over two months, is likely to witness a rocky start as the Opposition has decided to raise the issue of police firing in Tuticorin and Cauvery dispute in the House. Protesting against the police firing that resulted in the death of 13 people during the anti-Sterlite protests, DMK leaders and party’s working president MK Stalin arrived in the House wearing black clothes. Stalin said he is not against the Assembly session and that he wants to raise and debate key issues in the House.

A day before the Assembly session, the Tamil Nadu government ordered to permanently close the Sterlite plant at Tuticorin. Stalin, however, dismissed the order calling it “an eyewash, a drama.” “If this decision had been taken without the killing of 13 lives, the government’s good intention could have been appreciated,” he told reporters after chairing a meet of party MLAs ahead of the start of the assembly session

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session was adjourned on March 22. Meanwhile, security has been tightened with around 1,000 personnel being deployed in and around the Secretariat

Live Blog

The Opposition is staging a protest against police firing in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    11:27 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Tamil Nadu govt orders permanent shutdown of Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin

    The Tamil Naddu govt on Monday ordered the state pollution control board to close the Vedanta group plant permanently. The order, citing a provision of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, stated that the government, endorsing the closure direction of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), directed the pollution control board to seal the unit and close the plant permanently. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the government had issued the GO in deference to the sentiments of the people.

    The plant had been shut since Mrach 27. Read more

    11:25 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Govt cancels land allocated for Sterlite unit's expansion

    A day after the govt ordered permanent shutdown of Sterlite unit in Tuticorin, the Tamil Nadu industries promotion corporation (SIPCOT) cancelled land allocated for the expansion of plant in the area. The govt order added that the land price collected will be refunded

    11:08 (IST) 29 May 2018
    DMK stages protest wearing black
    11:07 (IST) 29 May 2018

    Welcome. The Tamil Nadu Assembly, which reconvened on Tuesday after a gap of over two months, is likely to witness a rocky start as the Opposition has decided to raise the issue of police firing in Tuticorin and Cauvery dispute in the House.  Follow this space to track the latest developments

    Edappadi K. Palaniswami chief minister of Tamil Nadu taking guard of Honour at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha. 27.02.2017.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami earlier last week defended police action in Tuticorin. “When someone hits you, you naturally tend to defend yourselves. so on such situations, no one acts in a pre-planned manner,” he wrote on Twitter. He also accused political parties of “misguiding protesters.” He also said that the “deliberate” violence was meant “to bring disrepute to the government and put it under pressure”.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts