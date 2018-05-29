Tamil Nadu Assembly session LIVE: DMK protests Tuticorin police firing, enters House wearing black

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Stalin (ANI) Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Stalin (ANI)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, which reconvened on Tuesday after a gap of over two months, is likely to witness a rocky start as the Opposition has decided to raise the issue of police firing in Tuticorin and Cauvery dispute in the House. Protesting against the police firing that resulted in the death of 13 people during the anti-Sterlite protests, DMK leaders and party’s working president MK Stalin arrived in the House wearing black clothes. Stalin said he is not against the Assembly session and that he wants to raise and debate key issues in the House.

A day before the Assembly session, the Tamil Nadu government ordered to permanently close the Sterlite plant at Tuticorin. Stalin, however, dismissed the order calling it “an eyewash, a drama.” “If this decision had been taken without the killing of 13 lives, the government’s good intention could have been appreciated,” he told reporters after chairing a meet of party MLAs ahead of the start of the assembly session

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session was adjourned on March 22. Meanwhile, security has been tightened with around 1,000 personnel being deployed in and around the Secretariat