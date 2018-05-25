Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
  Tamil Nadu bandh LIVE: DMK, allies call dawn-to-dusk bandh today, Chennai tense
DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh Friday, in protest against police action in Tuticorin. Follow this space to track all the latest developments.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 10:04:50 am
Tamil Nadu bandh LIVE, anti sterlite protests, Thoothukudi police firing, tamil nadu protests, sterlite copper, vedanta copper plant, tuticorin, tuticorin deaths, tuticorin protests, tamil nadu bandh Tamil Nadu bandh LIVE: Condemning Tamil Nadu government’s lack of proper response to the Thoothukudi killings, the DMK and opposition parties have called for a state-wide bandh today.

DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh Friday, in protest against police action in Tuticorin this week in which 13 people were killed and several injured.

Protesters in Tuticorin, nearly 600 km from Chennai, had clashed with police protesting the proposed expansion of a copper smelter of Sterlite Copper, a unit of the Vedanta group, over pollution concerns. The Tamil Nadu police resorted to firing as the agitation allegedly turned violent. Yesterday, DMK leader Stalin, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat, was also detained by the police. Several other leaders were detained too.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami on Thursday defended the police action. “When someone hits you, you naturally tend to defend yourselves. so on such situations, no one acts in a pre-planned manner,” he wrote on Twitter.

Live Blog

The DMK and opposition parties have called for a state-wide Tamil Nadu bandh today. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    10:00 (IST) 25 May 2018
    DMK, Congress workers stage protest in Chennai's Egmore
    09:55 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Transport services likely to be affected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

    In view of the bandh call given by DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, transport services are likely to be affected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

    09:26 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Company wants to restart operations with community support, says Vedanta chief

    Describing the loss of 12 lives in violent protests in Tuticorin as “unfortunate”, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Thursday said Sterlite Copper would like to continue operations at the company’s plant with support from the community.

    In a video message on Twitter, Agarwal claimed that the company strictly abide by the rules when it came to following anti-pollution norms. “I am very sad to hear the incident… This was absolutely unfortunate. My full sympathy is with the families (of the deceased),” Agarwal said. 

    08:37 (IST) 25 May 2018
    Police had opened fire on protesters in Tuticorin in which 12 people were killed. The toll rose to 13 on Thursday

    Protests against the Vedanta owned plant - Sterlite Copper - in Tuticorin have been on for several months but on Tuesday police opened fire on protesters after clashes. The DMK and other Opposition parties have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh today in protest against the police action. 13 people have been killed due to the police firing so far.

    anti sterlite protests, chennai bandh, tamil nadu protests, dmk bandh call, sterlite copper, vedanta, tuticorin deaths Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin. (Express Photo)

    On Thursday, police registered cases against opposition leader MK Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan for defying prohibitory orders and arrested over 100 people who were protesting against the police firing. Meanwhile, a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan has also been constituted to probe circumstances leading to firing. The Centre and NHRC have also sought a report over the violence. Internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have been suspended till May 27 to prevent the spread of rumours through social media.

