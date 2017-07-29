Anti-socials, mafia running parallel govt, says Prem Kumar Dhumal

Prem Kumar Dhumal. Prem Kumar Dhumal.

FORMER CM Prem Kumar Dhumal on Friday alleged that antisocial elements and mafia were running a parallel government in the state as Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has lost his grip on the administration, resulting in complete collapse of law and order.

Addressing BJP office-bearers on the opening day of the three day state executive, Dhumal said BJP was being seen as the only hope to bring the state back on the rails. He added that recent happenings in the state following the barbaric act of rape and murder of a minor in the Kotkhai area, killing of a forest guard in Mandi district and the incident of custodial death pointed to the incompetence of the government and police. There have been attempts to cover up the crime and shield the accused. That ‘s why, people have resorted to protests and agitations to shake the conscience of those in power. “BJP is seen with a lot of hopes to restore people’s confidence in the government,” said the former CM.

