Anti-Sikh riots convict Balwan Khokhar gets a week’s bail

The Delhi High Court granted a week’s bail to Balwan Khokhar, who is serving a life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra granted bail to the former Congress councillor as his wife is slated to undergo an operation at AIIMS on May 15. Khokhar was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in May 2013.

He had sought two-month bail, saying his wife had to undergo an operation. Restraining him from travelling out of the capital, the bench directed him to surrender in a week.

