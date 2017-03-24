‘Anti-Romeo squads’ arrive in Noida

One of the squads in Noida Sector 18, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) One of the squads in Noida Sector 18, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A day after 32 men were detained by “Anti-Romeo squads” in Ghaziabad, the teams reached Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Noida on Thursday evening. Comprising men and women police personnel, the teams went to marketplaces and educational institutes to check instances of harassment. On Thursday, the squads were formed in each police station of the district on orders issued by the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters. “We have decided to form Anti-Romeo Squads in every police station. Each squad will have five police personnel. It will comprise three women and two male constables. Wherever there are women sub-inspectors, they would lead the team,” Dharmendra Singh, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said.

As per the order, all public places such as crossroads, malls and parks, “need to be made free of anti-social elements”. Police were further directed to ensure that these squads comprise women constables in plain clothes, the order said.

In the run-up to the UP Assembly polls, setting up the squads was one of the key promises made by the BJP. On Wednesday, six young men were issued challans under CrPC Section 151 in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad.

“A warning was issued to them. They had been roaming near ABES College where they were questioned and later brought to the police station. They were let off with a warning,” Neeraj Kumar Singh, SHO, Vijay Nagar police station, said.

