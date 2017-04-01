‘Anti-romeo’ drive: 3 cops suspended for ‘tonsuring’ boy

THE SHAHJAHANPUR SSP on Friday suspended three police constables for allegedly tonsuring a youth, whom they allegedly caught during an anti-romeo drive. While the incident had taken place on March 22, action was taken after a video of the same went viral on the social media on Thursday.

In the 23-second video, a man in a black shirt is seen pleading for mercy from the policemen, who ask him to remain quiet and let the barber do his job.

Shahjahanpur City Circle Officer Avneeshwar Chandra Srivastava said three constables — Sonu, Laieek, and Suhail — have been suspended. “In the video, supposedly shot on March 22, the policemen were seen tonsuring a youth for allegedly harassing a girl. The youth, however, is seen pleading that the girl is his friend and he was not harassing her. A report was sent to the SSP and the three were suspended,” he added.

Departmental action has been sought against the three, which will be decided by seniors officers, said Srivastava.

Last week, three policemen were suspended after they detained a young couple at Ghaziabad as part of the anti-Romeo drive. The couple were taken to a police station though no women police personnel was present, mandatory for detaining women.

In Mainpuri as well, police personnel were suspended after they allegedly made some couples to do sit-ups during the drive.

