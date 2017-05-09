Anti-Romeo squad will work strictly in entire state: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Meerut (Source: ANI) UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Meerut (Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the “anti-Romeo” squad, formed to apparently check harassment of women, will continue to work strictly in the entire state. “We constituted the anti-Romeo squad, it will work strictly in the entire state. Safety of daughters, sisters will be ensured,” ANI quoted the UP CM as saying. Adityanath, 44 launched the controversial squad against eve-teasers soon after he came to power in the state in March. It comprises mainly men from the CM’s outfit, Hindu Yuva Vahini.

The Chief Minister, who was at an event in Meerut to honour freedom fighters, also voiced concern over lack of cleanliness in the state.

Citing the Swachh Survekshan rankings for year 2017, he said: “Only one city from UP is on the list of cleanest cities in India & 52 cities on the list of cities that are dirtiest. We have to change this,” he said.

According to the survey, Indore topped the list as the the cleanest city in the country while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh ranked as the dirtiest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi was on the 32nd spot.

Pitching for development, the firebrand leader said, “Vikas, susashan par dhyan dene ke liye aavashyak hai ki hum jaati, matt aur mazhab se upar uthh kar desh ke vikas ke baare mein soche.” (“To focus on governance and development, we have to rise above caste and religion.”)

“Jo kaum apne itihaas ko sajo kar ke nahi rakh sakti,wo apne bhugol ki raksha bhi nahi kar sakti.” (Those who cannot conserve their heritage, they cannot safeguard the future of their region), he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now