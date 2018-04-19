Anti-quota groups call for nationwide stir on June 17

In a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, the anti-reservation groups from dominant castes called for an agitation of all general category employees in all state capitals on June 17. (Express Photo by Manoj kumar/Representational image) In a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, the anti-reservation groups from dominant castes called for an agitation of all general category employees in all state capitals on June 17. (Express Photo by Manoj kumar/Representational image)

Even as the Centre announced its decision to approach the Supreme Court to push for removing all pre-conditions and reinstating reservation in promotions in government jobs, anti-reservation upper caste groups have announced a stir against the move. Following a Group of Ministers meeting on Monday, Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan announced the move to ensure Schedule Castes and Schedules Tribes get the benefit of quota in promotions, which they have been deprived of since the apex court judgment of 2006 in the Nagraj case. Paswan said the government is even willing to bring an ordinance if required.

In a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, the anti-reservation groups from dominant castes called for an agitation of all general category employees in all state capitals on June 17. Samir Singh Chandel, a retired IAS officer who has formed the Delhi Equality Forum, said, “We will strongly oppose any move by the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the Nagraj Judgement now.”

