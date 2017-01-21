Anti-prohibition human chain today: Don’t force students, HC tells govt

College students form a human chain in Patna on Friday. PTI College students form a human chain in Patna on Friday. PTI

The Patna High Court Friday told the Bihar government not to force schoolchildren to join the human chain being formed to spread awareness about prohibition. It also asked the government to ensure that emergency services remain unaffected during the exercise on Saturday. State chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and DGP P K Thakur assured the court that the government would keep alternative routes open.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhir Singh was hearing an NGO’s plea, questioning how the government can block traffic for five hours.

Asked about complaints that some district education officers had asked school principals to ensure attendance of a fixed number of students for the human chain, the chief secretary said schoolchildren’s participation in the exercise would be voluntary and strict action would be taken against any official who issues coercive orders. The court would review compliance of its instructions regarding the exercise on January 28. Opposition BJP, which has decided to take part in the exercise, slammed the government for allegedly forcing children to join the chain.