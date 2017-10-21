‘Anti-people’ policies of state, Centre: Left Front to launch campaign from October 22

For a party, which has been losing its relevance in Bengal politics, these padyatras hold significance. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/Files/Representational) For a party, which has been losing its relevance in Bengal politics, these padyatras hold significance. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/Files/Representational)

Left parties and its mass organisations under the banner of Bengal Platform for Mass Organisations (BPMO) is all set to hit the streets across the state with its 17-point charter of demands. As part of its campaign, which will continue for a fortnight starting October 22, Left workers will undertake multiple padyatras and hold hundreds of public meetings to protest against the “anti-people” policies of both state and central governments.

For a party, which has been losing its relevance in Bengal politics, these padyatras hold significance. With this campaign, Left Front intends to rejuvenate its workers and galvanise them into action ahead of next year's Panchayat polls. "Our fight is against the anti-people policies of the state and central governments. Preparations are in final stages across the state. Our aim is to reach out to 77,000 booths, 40,000 villages and 126 cities in the state. If the state government prevents us from carrying our movement, then our workers will resist such attempts. Padyatras will be held as planned and we will cover 25,000 km roads," said senior CPM leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who is also the convener of BPMO.

The party aims to bring out about 15 lakh people to the streets through these marches. It has plans to organise 50 big public meetings and about 400 street-corner meetings.

The marches will start from October 22 and will continue till November 3. In North Bengal, two main jathas from Malda and Cooch Behar districts will move towards Siliguri. These two jathas will be joined by district and regional marches. A public meeting will be held in Siliguri on November 1.

Similarly, jathas from Asansol, Jhargram, Siuri, Purulia, Farakka, Haldia, Digha, Basanti, Raidighi will cover different districts to reach Kolkata on November 3. There will be a big rally and a public meeting in Kolkata on that day. The workers will raise several demands during these marches, which are restoration of democracy and upholding communal harmony, compensation to victims of chit fund scams, opening of closed factories, tea gardens and jute mills, new factories to provide jobs, food for all, digital ration cards to all, remunerative prices for farmers,

minimum guaranteed wages for workers of unorganised sectors, transparency in appointment of school teachers, security for women in the state, among others.

