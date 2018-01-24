Anti-Padmaavat protests: Delhi CM Kejriwal says such incidents will drive away investors

Bus torched at Sohna Road (Source: twitter/ANI) Bus torched at Sohna Road (Source: twitter/ANI)

Expressing concern over violent protests against film ‘Padmaavat’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it is not good for the already “dwindling” economy of the country. If the governments and the courts cannot ensure that a movie is “released and run safely”, how will investments flow into the country, the chief minister questioned. “If all state govts, central govt and SC together cannot get one movie released and run safely, how can we expect investments to flow in? (sic)” Kejriwal tweeted.

He said that such a situation where investments are discouraged is bad for job creation. “…Forget FDI, even local investors wud feel hesitant.

Not gud for already dwindling economy. Bad for jobs (sic),” the chief minister said. Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates

Yesterday, participating in the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told top CEOs that India means business and presents an exciting opportunity for global businesses. A day before Padmaavat’s release, protests have started in various parts of the country by groups which claim that the film distorts history and insults Rajput queen Padmavati, charges which have been denied by its director Sanjay Leela

Bhansali.

In Rajasthan, people carried out rallies, blocked roads and damaged vehicles in different parts of the state. In Gurgaon, hundreds of Shree Rajput Karni Sena supporters protested at Khidki Daula toll plaza at Delhi-Jaipur national highway.

