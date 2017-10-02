Anti-national remark by RSS challenge to Keralites: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s allegation that the state is “lending helping hand to anti-national forces”, is a challenge to every Keralite.

In his annual address on Vijaya Dashami, Bhagwat had stated: “The situation in Bengal and Kerala is known to all. The state governments and their systematically politicised administrative systems are not only apathetic to this serious national crisis but are also lending a helping hand to the anti-national forces for petty political interests.”

Vijayan said the RSS chief should make clear what he meant in his address. “Secular politics is the hallmark of Kerala. The strength of the state is the Left mind, which is upholding secular politics.”

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said: “Kerala has made remarkable contributions to the freedom struggle. The chief of the RSS, which has history of supporting imperialism and turning its back on freedom struggle, need not speak about patriotism to Kerala people.” He added: “If the RSS is turning to Kerala to justify the killings over cow and communal polarisation attemps in BJP-ruled states, I would remind the RSS that they are on a wrong track.”

He said the Left government in Kerala would take stringent action against communal forces if they try to disrupt life in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App