Anti-Maoist posters found in Odisha’s Koraput district

Anti-Maoist posters condemning violence have surfaced in various parts of Odisha’s Koraput district, in a significant setback to the ultra outfits that are observing People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week.

The posters, signed by Koraput Yubak Jagaran Samiti, have appeared in the Maoist belts of Sunki, Pottangi, Ampabali, Padwa, Lamataput, a police official said. The development comes days after the rebels made an appeal to the public to cooperate with them during their celebration week.

Charging the Maoists as agents of anti-development, the posters warned the left-wing ultras against killing people by falsely accusing them of being police informers. “Don’t be an obstacle to works of development in the tribal-dominated districts, including Koraput,” a poster read.

Some of these posters show Maoists killing villagers, torching vehicles engaged in road construction work, and damaging buildings in remote areas, a police official said.

The anti-Maoist posters are a clear indication that people here are fed up with anti-development activities, said Koraput Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh. “People have realized that the Maoists do no good to the society. They simply make false promises of development, extort money and kill innocent people,” Singh said.

They understand that Maoists have been trying to create an atmosphere of terror by unleashing violence and killing innocent locals, the SP said, adding that an inquiry has been launched to ascertain the identity of the people carrying out this anti-Maoist poster drive.

“Already on the back foot with their dwindling tribal support base in the district, the Maoists may try to launch some offensive to terrorise people during the PLGA week. That is why security forces have been put on high alert. The Maoists will not be allowed to regroup in the district,” he added.

