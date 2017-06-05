Anti-liquor protests: Novel methods against liquor shops in Coimbatore

According to police, residents raised slogans against the wine shops, and alleged that it inconvenienced the public, particularly women. (Representational Image) According to police, residents raised slogans against the wine shops, and alleged that it inconvenienced the public, particularly women. (Representational Image)

Residents of a village near Annur in this district adopted a novel method to protest against the presence of liquor shops in their area by blocking access to it using thorny plants. The plants were placed along a one km-long stretch in Aragapalayam, some 40 kms from here, police said.

The residents protested against the administration, which had ordered relocation of the shops on June 1, from near the city railway station, they said. Meanwhile, a group of government school students staged a demonstration against the functioning of two liquor outlets situated on the way to their schools in city limits.

They raised slogans against the wine shops, and alleged that it inconvenienced the public, particularly women, police said. Despite representations from the residents, the district administration refused to the close the shops and the demonstration was to bring to the attention of the government, the problems faced by the public, the residents said.

On receiving information, officials reached the spot and assured the agitators to take up the issue with the higher authorities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App