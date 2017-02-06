Anti-incumbency and protests: A tough test of Rupani’s acumen

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

As parties prepare for the Gujarat Assembly elections in December, BJP is assuming the role of the defender under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The 13th Assembly, so far, has witnessed three chief ministers — Narendra Modi, Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani — and this is unusual in the Gujarat politics as the state witnessed single-handed reign of Modi since 2001. After Modi’s elevation to the national politics as Prime Minister, BJP in Gujarat is facing a tough time. Anandiben Patel — whom Modi chose as his successor — had resigned as chief minister last August in the aftermath of Patidar reservation stir and Dalit agitation. Rupani replaced her, while senior leader Nitin Patel had to settle for the post of deputy chief minister.

Currently, BJP has 120 MLAs in the182-member Assembly. Most of these seats were won when Modi was at the helm of affairs in Gujarat, but now, it has to be seen if Rupani could at least help BJP retain those seats.

One of the most significant challenges for Rupani is the possibility of young Patidar, OBC and Dalit leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani, respectively, joining hands in protest against the BJP government.

Although, apart from making token gestures of supporting each other, so far, there is no concrete steps taken by the three in that direction.

The Patidars, the most trusted votebank of BJP, had threatened to shift their loyalty in the past, but eventually they stayed with the saffron party. However, this time due to the Patidar reservation agitation and emergence of Hardik, who has resumed the quota protest, BJP cannot take the Patidar voters for granted.

The other major challenge for Rupani is anti-incumbency. Gujarat has seen BJP-rule for more than two decades now, and after Modi’s departure from the state politics, the anti-incumbency factor has gained weight.

In December 2015, BJP had performed poorly in the elections to the district and taluka panchayats. In those elections, Congress wrested 23 of 31 district panchayats and around 113 of 193 taluka panchayats in rural Gujarat. BJP, however, maintained its grip over urban areas as it won all six municipal corporations and 42 out of 56 municipalities.

In the recently-concluded elections to nearly 9,000 gram panchayats, both BJP and Congress claimed that majority of the candidates supported by them had won. These claims cannot be verified as panchayat polls are not fought on party symbols.

Another problem for Rupani is that he is seen more as a party man and not as a man of governance. And this seems to be the reason for him giving a lot of importance to improve governance at the local level with emphasis on transparency and non-corruption.

Sources said BJP is also planning to woo OBCs and youths. It has already announced a major relief for fixed wage employees by bringing their pay scale at par with the recommendations of the seventh pay commission.

Similarly, targeting the youths, the government is scheduled to recruit 67,000 employees this year alone. In the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly, Rupani government is also likely to offer major sops to the people.