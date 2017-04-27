Within Left, the battle for Munnar

Munnar hills are site of three plantations, with 12,000 workers; tourism too has flourished of late. Shaju Philip Munnar hills are site of three plantations, with 12,000 workers; tourism too has flourished of late. Shaju Philip

LAST WEEK, an anti-encroachment drive in Munnar hills of Idukki district, Kerala, had to be halted amid a controversy after a 17-foot cross atop a hill was pulled down. At the root of this campaign against land encroachment — led by the CPI, which holds the revenue department — is a running battle with the party’s senior partner, CPM, for dominance in the tea plantation sector. Munnar, which has 12,000 workers in three plantations, is the one area in Kerala where CITU, the CPM’s trade union arm, does not dominate. For close to five decades, the CPI’s AITUC has held sway here, and the only contest it has faced has been from the Congress’s trade union wing, INTUC, not from the CPM. It was only in 2008 that CITU managed to get affiliation for its unions in estates controlled by Tata Tea in Munnar.

Sources said the CPI’s clout, limited as it was to the plantation sector in this region, has started to decline in recent years — tea estates have reduced staff strength, and the younger generation in workers’ families started opting for other jobs. Alongside the dwindling of CPI’s traditional base came the growth of the CPM. Besides getting CITU recognised as a union in Tata estates and winning some support from non-estate workers, the CPM has been gaining extra muscle from landless people who have settled here. The CPI alleges the CPM has tacitly helped these settlers encroach on government land, which were later converted into settlement colonies.

Sources in the revenue department made the same allegation. “The encroachment on government land takes place with CPM support. Local CPM leaders have to be paid an amount depending on the area to be encroached. If you pay CPM leaders, you can fence off an area blatantly,’’ one source said. The source said Chinnakkanal village, where the cross was pulled down, was among the sites where large-scale encroachment had taken place with CPM support.

Full cycle

This is the second time an LDF government has initiated a drive against encroachment in Munnar. The last time was in 2007, when V S Achuthanandan’s government was in power. The two drives have followed a pattern: first the CPI, handling revenue, alleges encroachment by CPM workers; then an eviction drive is ordered before it ends abruptly after hitting a sensitive issue.

In 2007, the CPI had accused senior CPM leader M M Mani’s brother, Lambodharan, of encroaching land. Revenue officials then reclaimed the land allegedly encroached. The drive had to be halted when the CPI office in Munnar was targeted in the drive. This time, the CPI alleged encroachment by CPM legislator S Rajendran. Besides, the revenue department examined land owned by the CPM’s Munnar area secretary and cancelled the title deed of land allegedly grabbed by a local CPM local leader. The cross whose removal led to the halt had been erected by a group called Spirit in Jesus. The hillock where it stood was part of 30 acres allegedly encroached at Chinnakkanal village, where the CPM has built a strong base in recent years. Locals believe politicians who don’t want eviction have, on both occasions, deliberately got revenue officials to target a sensitive spot so that the drive could be halted.

Both sides agree there is a turf war. “In Munnar, our enemy is not the Congress but the CPM,” said a CPI leader who asked not to be named. “The rift runs from district level to grassroots level. Yes, the CPI is concerned over the CPM’s growing influence in the Munnar estate belt, and they are using encroachment as a weapon.”

The CPM’s Idukki district secretary, K K Jayachandran, said, “Rivalry does exist between the two parties. The CPI may use charges of encroachment as a weapon to attack the CPM. We want the revenue department to take action against encroachments across Kerala, not just in Munnar.” Jayachandran said the CPI has been controlling tea estates in Munnar for nearly half a century. “For the first time in 2008, our CITU got recognition in Munnar through a referendum. This has created friction as the CPI influence has started to dwindle.”

Senior Congress leader A K Mani, who hails from Idukki’s plantation sector, said the fight between the two Left allies is the real driving force behind the eviction. “The CPM promotes encroachment with its clout and the CPI resists through the revenue department. This eviction happens when only LDF is in power,” A K Mani said. “It is the CPM that will gain politically. During the last LDF regime, which was also marked by an eviction drive, the CPM was able to give land to 3,000 families in Devikulam constituency, each getting three to five cents. That will turn into a strong vote bank.” This time, the CPM has announced the government would give pattayams to 1 lakh farmers in the district who have taken possession of land before1977. It is a move that will tap into the migrant farmers’ vote bank.

Mani censured

The CPM disciplined Power Minister M M Mani Wednesday with a public censure for controversial statements that “defamed” the party. Last week, while alleging a conspiracy between the bureaucracy and the media in the Munnar agitation, Mani had made derogatory comments against women estate workers. Although he apologised for his action, the Opposition has been demanding his resignation; it stalled assembly proceedings for the third consecutive day. The public censure came following a CPM state committee meeting.

