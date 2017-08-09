Anti-dumping duty on 93 products from China: Nirmala Sitharaman

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI Photo) Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI Photo)

The government on Wednesday said anti-dumping duty is in force on 93 products including chemicals and machinery items imported from China. The other Chinese products on which India has imposed this duty include steel and other metals; fibres and yarn; rubber or plastic; electric and electronics; and consumer goods.

“Anti-dumping duty is in force on 93 products concerning imports from China,” Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. In addition, 40 cases concerning imports from China have been initiated by the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping & Allied Duties, she said.

Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry from surge in below-cost imports. Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry.

They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products. In a separate reply, she said India’s imports from China in 2016-17 have marginally dipped to USD 61.28 billion as compared to USD 61.7 billion in 2015-16.

India’s exports to China include iron ore, cotton yarn, petroleum products, copper and chemicals, while imports include telecom instruments, electronic components, computer hardware, industrial machinery and chemicals.

