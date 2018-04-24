Anti-dowry law: Supreme Court to see if recent order dilutes spirit

The two-judge bench order, which took note of instances of misuse of provisions of section 498 A, ordered that family welfare committees be set up in districts to look into complaints of dowry harassment. The two-judge bench order, which took note of instances of misuse of provisions of section 498 A, ordered that family welfare committees be set up in districts to look into complaints of dowry harassment.

The Supreme Court Monday said it would examine if its recent order, which forbids immediate arrest of persons accused of dowry-related offences, dilutes the spirit of IPC section 498 A that deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relative.

The three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra reserved its order on a bunch of petitions challenging the July 2017 order of a two-judge bench of the court.

The two-judge bench order, which took note of instances of misuse of provisions of section 498 A, ordered that family welfare committees be set up in districts to look into complaints of dowry harassment. Complaints received by police or magistrates were to be referred to these committees and police should not make an arrest till the committee’s report was received, the order said. It, however, said these directions would not apply in offences where there is tangible physical injury or death.

