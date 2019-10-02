Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests panchayat official for ‘accepting bribe’ of Rs 70,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a Taluka Development Officer (TDO) for accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000 for clearing bills.

According to the complainant, Kamini Panchal (50), TDO of Waghodia taluka of Vadodara, demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 7,000 to clear a bill for the construction of toilets in villages under Kashipura gram panchayat on September 19. Following this, when the complainant approached Panchal to clear other pending bills of two other projects of a wall and toilet construction under other gram panchayats, Panchal demanded a bribe of Rs 24,000 to clear the bills. The complainant then approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

The ACB laid a trap and arrested Panchal from Waghodia taluka panchayat office while accepting the bribe. “We arrested the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000. We are investigating into the alleged bribe taken on September 19 to clear the first bill,” an ACB official said.