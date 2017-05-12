Anti-Corruption Branch raids PWD office, seizes files

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) PWD Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Hours after recording the statement of the complainant, Rahul Sharma, in connection with the alleged PWD scam, officers of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Thursday raided the PWD office situated on the 12th floor of Delhi Police Headquarters and seized several files. ACB officers are likely to serve a notice to PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in the coming days.

Sharma had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law, Surender Bansal, over alleged irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in the capital between 2015 and 2016. Bansal was the proprietor of a construction firm. Three FIRs, including one against Bansal’s company, were registered on May 9 by the ACB. However, Kejriwal has not been named in the FIRs.

Sources in the ACB told The Indian Express that Sharma — who is the founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) — was called in to record his statement. “His statement was recorded by an inspector-rank officer. Senior officers were also present to clear their queries,” sources said. Sources added that Sharma also submitted a complaint to the ACB to conduct a probe in connection with Bansal’s “mysterious” death.

“During investigation, officers have found that fake bills were attached for materials that weren’t even supplied and some of the bills were of companies that do not exist or supply those materials.”

Sources said the ACB is likely to approach representatives of the three firms — Bansal’s Renu Constructions and those owned by Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar — to record statements.

