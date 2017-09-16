Anti-conversion bill: Amit Shah, RSS leaders meet in Jharkhand amid stiff opposition from Christian bodies

Ranchi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Union Minister Jayant Sinha and other dignitaries wave at the crowd on the inauguration of Poor Welfare Fair on completion of 1,000 days of Jharkhand Government, in Ranchi on Saturday. PTI Photo (PTI9_16_2017_000042A) Ranchi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Union Minister Jayant Sinha and other dignitaries wave at the crowd on the inauguration of Poor Welfare Fair on completion of 1,000 days of Jharkhand Government, in Ranchi on Saturday. PTI Photo (PTI9_16_2017_000042A)

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with the RSS leaders of Jharkhand and their affiliated organisations at their office in Ranchi, as part of his three-day tour to Jharkhand. The meeting comes amid stiff opposition from the Christian bodies against the anti-conversion bill brought out by the government.

However, the proposed rally against the anti-conversion bill was postponed. A J Ekka, chairman of the All Churches Committee, said, “The rally has been postponed. I am not quite sure of the reason. But, we have been informed that it will be held at a later date.” DSP Vikas Chandra Srivastava, the spokesperson for Ranchi police, confirmed the development. “The Morabadi rally has been postponed to September 23. It was primarily due to security reasons,” he said.

According to sources in the RSS, the usual matters of agenda were discussed during the meeting. “It was not an official meeting. Since Shah is himself a Swayam Sevak, he decided to come over for an informal chat on various issues. As far as our agenda is concerned, our views are very clear on issues like conversion. The government has moved a bill and we would like it to become a law,” said an RSS official. He added that the RSS was never against any particular religion, but, conversion, as a concept, was simply not acceptable.

“It is a matter of loyalty to Bharat Mata. Through conversion, this aspect takes a certain tilt, which is not healthy,” he said. Shah later also had lunch in the house of Kargil martyr Birsa Oraon, where they were served simple food in leaf plates by the slain martyr’s wife and other family members. He also met people in the area, breaking the security cordon.

In Morabadi, the speakers raised their voice against the anti-conversion bill and amendments to the land acquisition Act, 2013, saying they were ploys to divide the tribal people and take away their land. The Christian bodies have raised their voice to the extent of urging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. However, Shah, during the press conference, refused to make a comment on the issue saying everybody was entitled to his opinion.

