Anthrax major reason for jumbo’s death: forest officials

A tusker found dead in the Madukkarai Forest range was suffering from Anthrax besides having serious injuries on its back as per the post-mortem done on the carcass, officials said Saturday. The post-mortem carried out by veterinarian Manoharan revealed that the 20-year-old pachyderm was suffering from Anthrax, which was the major reason for its death, forest department officials said. It was found dead near a dry stream in Madukkarai Forest range yesterday, they said.

The jumbo had also serious injuries on its back due to a fight with other elephants a few days ago, officials said, adding, the skin and intestine was affected by Anthrax, an infection caused by bacteria.

Efforts are on to sanitise the area and also administer preventive injection to cattle in the surrounding areas, they said.