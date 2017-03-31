Antara Das murder case: Bail for lone accused, court slams cops for delaying chargesheet

Antara Das was stabbed to death in December last year. (File Photo) Antara Das was stabbed to death in December last year. (File Photo)

THE Wadgaon Maval court on Wednesday granted bail to Santoshkumar Akhileshwarprasad Gupta (24), the only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of software engineer Antara Das. Das (23), an employee of Capgemini in Talawade, was stabbed to death near her office on December 23 last year. Judicial Magistrate (First Class) H Y Kawale also slammed the police for not filing a chargesheet in the case within the stipulated time limit of 90 days. The court has issued a show cause notice to the investigation officer (IO), asking him to explain why the chargesheet was not filed and why he should not be held responsible for “disregard towards his duty in not filing the report”, in spite of the serious nature of the offence.

“The IO should file his clarification with a supporting affidavit within 15 days on receipt of this order. If the IO fails to do so, it will be deemed that the IO has nothing to say and necessary legal steps will be taken against him,” the order stated. However, the court also gave police permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Gupta. The court also directed Gupta to visit the Dehu Road police station every Sunday at 11 am, till the chargesheet in the case is filed. He has also been forbidden from leaving the country without prior permission of the court.

Gupta’s lawyer Anup Pande said, “Police have no evidence against him… he has willingly agreed to undergo a narco analysis test. He will be released from jail once the legal procedures are completed. Police had filed an application seeking 45 days’ time to file the chargesheet, but the court rejected the application.” Gupta, an IT professional and a native of Bhojpur district in Bihar, is currently lodged in Yerwada jail. Das had been attacked by an unidentified person while she was walking through Canbay square, near her work place in Talawade, at 8.30 pm on December 23 last year. The assailant had stabbed her multiple times with a sharp weapon. A passer-by, Satyendra Sinha, saw Antara lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a private hospital. He later lodged a complaint of murder with the Dehu Road police station.

Antara, who hailed from West Bengal, had met Gupta in Bengaluru in 2015, while she was in the city for an advanced technical training course in software engineering. Antara later moved to Pune and joined Capgemini in April 2016. She lived as a paying guest in Nigdi-Pradhikaran area. Gupta allegedly started harassing Antara by calling her up several times and proposing to her. Antara had blocked his number, but he kept on calling her from other numbers, said police. Antara had told her family that she was being harassed by Gupta. After her murder, her family informed police, who arrested Gupta on December 28, under sections 302 (murder), 120 (b), 23 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During investigation, it was revealed that Gupta was not in Pune on the day of the murder. The police are trying to find out if Gupta had asked an accomplice to kill Antara. But till date, police have neither been able to identify nor arrest her killer. “We have spoken to District Superintendent of Police Mohammed Suvez Haque and the investigation officer, Inspector Ram Jadhav… My daughter was murdered… over three months ago, and the police have not been able to solve the case yet… we want justice for her,” said Antara’s father Debanand Das.

