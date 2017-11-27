Answer roll call with Jai Hind, BJP minister Vijay Shah tells Madhya Pradesh schools

vijay shah, school education minister mp, madhya pradesh schools, patriotism, jai hind, BJP, shivraj singh chouhanj, india news, indian express vijay shah, school education minister mp, madhya pradesh schools, patriotism, jai hind, BJP, shivraj singh chouhanj, india news, indian express

To instill patriotism in children, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to make it compulsory for schoolchildren to answer their roll call with Jai Hind.

School Education Minister Vijay Shah made an announcement to this effect while addressing NCC cadets from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on NCC Day at the Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal on Sunday.

The minister said a circular making it compulsory in 1.22 lakh government schools will be issued on Monday. He said an advisory will be issued to all private schools. The minister also announced that Air Wing and Naval Wing of NCC will be started in Khandwa. The government will also assist in setting up of air wings of the NCC in other parts of the state.

In September, Shah had announced that students of government schools in Satna district will answer their roll call with Jai Hind from October 1 on an experimental basis. Depending on its success, he had announced, the patriotic slogan will be introduced in all schools subject to permission from the Chief Minister.

The minister reiterated on Sunday that the present practice of “yes Sir, yes Madam” does not foster patriotism. The BJP government has already instructed schools to hoist the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily in schools.

The War Memorial (Shaurya Smarak) was inaugurated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been visited by more than 11 lakh people so far.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App