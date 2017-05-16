Anshu Jamsenpa scales Mt Everest for fourth time

Anshu Jamsenpa. Anshu Jamsenpa.

Anshu Jamsenpa, the Indian mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday conquered Mount Everest for the fourth time, thus becoming the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. Anshu, who holds the record of being the only woman in the world to have scaled the highest peak twice in a season, and that too in a gap of ten days, made it to the top at 9 AM Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

Anshu, who had sought the blessings of the Dalai Lama here last month before leaving for Nepal, is scheduled to make a second attempt in the current season, with her PR Manager Nanda Kiriti Dewan saying that would put her in an unenviable position of being the first woman and mother to do a “double” twice.

Hailing from Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, Anshu – a mother of two teenage children – had first scaled Mt Everest twice in May 2011, and then made a single assault on May 18, 2013. “If she makes it again to the top this season, then she will also create a new record of being the first woman to conquer the Mt Everest five times,” Dewan said.

