Mukhtar Ansari suffers cardiac arrest in Banda jail, wife too hospitalised

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari (file photo) BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari (file photo)

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, lodged at Banda District Jail, suffered a heart attack and fell unconsciousness when his wife Afshan came to meet him Tuesday. Afshan, too, fell unconscious seeing her husband’s condition. They were rushed to the district hospital, and later referred to SGPGI in Lucknow, where both are stated to be stable. The state home department has sought a report from the district magistrate and Banda SP in this regard.

Mukhtar, an MLA from Sadar seat in Mau, was shifted to the Banda jail from Lucknow in March last year. He is the main accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and has been in jail since 2005. The case is pending in a Delhi court. Banda District Jail Superintendent Sewa Ram Chowdhary said that on Tuesday morning, Afshan came to meet the MLA.

“While they were speaking, Ansari suddenly felt pain in the chest and fell unconscious. Afshan too fell unconscious. The jail staff called the doctor… the two were rushed to the district hospital around 12.20 pm.” Chief medical superintendent of the district hospital, Dr Kishori Lal, said: “Ansari and his wife were unconscious when they were brought. Cardiologist K L Pandey attended to them and around two hours later, both gained consciousness. While Pandey diagnosed Mukhtar as having suffered a heart attack, it is yet to be confirmed what caused his wife to lose unconsciousness. But pathology tests have found her to be diabetic.”

“The doctors decided to refer both to a higher institute for further examination, as the district hospital has no facility of CT scan, MRI and angiography,” he added. District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said: “On the recommendation of the doctors, Mukhtar and his wife were shifted. This was done after taking consent from his family members.”

While the DM refused to divulge where the two were taken, Mukhtar’s brother Afzal Ansari said: “I have been told that they have been shifted to SGPGI.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App