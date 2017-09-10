Another woman officer inducted: 2 years after officer’s death, wife joins Army as Lieutenant

Swati Mahadik joined the Army on Saturday in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Swati Mahadik joined the Army on Saturday in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Swati Mahadik, wife of late Colonel Santosh Mahadik, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in November 2015, joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant on Saturday. Lt Swati passed out from the Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. She is slated to join duty at the Army Ordnance Corps in Dehu Road in Pune.

“It is going to be a great responsibility and I am humbled by it. He (Colonel Santosh Mahadik) will always be with me as I serve my country. He will keep inspiring me to work hard,” she told The Indian Express over the phone from Chennai, after the completion of her passing out parade.

Another woman — Nidhi Dubey — was also commissioned as an officer on Saturday. Nidhi had also lost her husband who was a Naik in the Army. Like Swati, Nidhi was also commissioned as Lieutenant.

While Swati was preparing for her interview with the Service Selection Board (SSB), and later undergoing training at the OTA, her children — Swaraj and Kartiki — had been studying at a boarding school.

After Colonel Mahadik’s death, Swati had not only expressed her desire to don the uniform, but also said that both her children will join the armed forces when they grow up. After undergoing 11 months of gruelling training at the OTA, where she had to do preparatory activities with recruits 10 years younger than her, she is now joining the Army. She had cleared the tough SSB interview process in the first attempt.

Colonel Mahadik had been killed while conducting a counter-infiltration operation in Manigah forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, on November 17, 2015.

The colonel, who was originally in the elite 21 Para unit of the Special Forces, had been awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his exceptional gallantry and leadership as a young officer, while fighting terrorists in a counter-insurgency operation in 2003.

He was commanding the 41 Rashtriya Rifles when he was killed in 2015. Born on January 15, 1977, Colonel Mahadik was commissioned into the Army in 1998 and from May 2014, he was posted with the 41 Rashtriya Rifles.

