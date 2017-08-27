Another two former Gujarat Congress MLAs join BJP

Senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela. (File/Photo) Senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela. (File/Photo)

Two former Gujarat Congress MLAs, who had resigned ahead of the recently held Rajya Sabha election, joined the ruling BJP on Sunday. Ramsinh Parmar, who represented Thasra in Kheda district, and Mansinh Chauhan who was the MLA from Balasinor in Mahisagar district on Sunday joined the BJP at a function in Dakor town of Kheda district. The two former MLAs and their supporters were inducted into the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP president Jitubhai Vaghani. On Saturday, former Congress MLA from Sanand, Karamshi Patel, had joined the BJP in Rupani’s presence.

Five former Congress MLAs have joined the BJP in the last one week. Three former Congress MLAs had joined the ruling party ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha poll.

A total of thirteen Congress MLAs, loyalists of senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela, quit the party ahead of or after the August 8 election, along with Vaghela himself.

Balwantsinh Rajput, Tejashreeben Patel and Prahlad Patel joined the BJP before the election. Vaghela hasn’t yet revealed his own plans.

Remaining five former MLAs — Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh, Bholabhai Gohel, Chhanabhai Chaudhary, Amit Chaudharuy and Raghavji Patel — are expected to follow the suit in the days to come.

In the 182-member Assembly, whose strength is reduced to 168 following the resignations of 14 MLAs, the BJP has 122 members, Congress 43, NCP 2 and JD(U) one. Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

