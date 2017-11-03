Another tigress electrocuted in Vidarbha, death count reaches three

Last month, a tigress, also picked up from Bramhapuri forest in July and translocated to Bor Wildlife Sanctuary in Wardha district, was electrocuted in a farm on the actuary periphery even as a shooting-come-tranquilising team was tracking it for possible capture. (Representational Image) Last month, a tigress, also picked up from Bramhapuri forest in July and translocated to Bor Wildlife Sanctuary in Wardha district, was electrocuted in a farm on the actuary periphery even as a shooting-come-tranquilising team was tracking it for possible capture. (Representational Image)

Another translocated radio-collared tigress from Bramhapuri was found electrocuted near Maroda village in Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary in Gadchiroli district on Friday. With this the number of radio-collared tigers dying of electrocution in Vidarbha since the past six months has gone upto three, raising serious questions about the growing menace of electrocution near wildlife-rich areas

The tigress, nicknamed Ravina, was found lying dead near a wild pig carcass in a field near Maroda village. “we got the mortality signal from the radio-collar of the tigress around 2.30 am. The signal is received after four hours of immobility, which means the tigress may have died around 10.30 pm on Thursday,” said Bilal Habib, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist who has radio-collared the tigress when she was picked up from the Bramhapuri landscape straddling Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts on August 28.

The tigress, aged about three years, had to be tranquilised and translocated from Wadsa division forest in Gadchiroli district following fatal attack on two persons and causing grievous hurt to the third. “Apparently, the live wire was put in the farm was not for crop protection but for deliberate poaching since it was hung from a 11-KV power supply line. For crop protection farmers use 240 volt current line connected to their agricultural pumps,” sources present on the spot said. They added, “while their was electrocution mark on tigress’ head, there was none on the pig. Also they were lying about 15 m away from the wire outside the farm.”

“The tigress had adjusted herself well with her home and had been killing her natural preys instead of cattle. It is sad that the successful translocation story had this tragic end,” said Habib. Last month, a tigress, also picked up from Bramhapuri forest in July and translocated to Bor Wildlife Sanctuary in Wardha district, was electrocuted in a farm on the actuary periphery even as a shooting-come-tranquilising team was tracking it for possible capture.

In April, Srinivasan, two year old cub of famous Umred-Karhandla Sanctuary tiger Jai, was also found electrocuted in Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district. A year before Jai, who had turned into a celebrity tourist attraction had also gone missing mysteriously. After prolonged denial, officials now believe that he too may have been electrocuted.

An emergent meeting was held here last month following Bor tigress death to discuss measures to curb growing menace of electrocution. Among the possible measures discussed was to switch off power supply in about 150 most probable problem villages around various wildlife areas. “but since that could attract public outcry, it was also suggested that there should be separate power supply lines for domestic and agricultural use so only the latter could be tripped for the night since the electrocution incidents happen generally happen during nights. But for short term, the Electricity officials said they could think of enforcing load-shading during night instead of day time.

One of the suggestions was from Nitin Desai, a poaching expert from Wildlife Protection Society of India, who said farmers could be provided with adapter like devices to reduce the current in the live wire so the animals get only deterred. “this would also help farmers save their crops without having to live under the shadow of legal action since the new arrangement could be fully authorized by the government,” said Desai. Habib, however, says, “laying of such authorised electric fences would potentially cut the wildlife corridors from tiger landscapes hindering wildlife movement across them.”

Desai says, “farmers using illegal power fences is already very wide spread and it hasn’t caused any hindrance in the corridor. The problem occurs when soft-footed animals like tigers come in contact with 240 volt current farmers use to check the entry of herbivores. Herbivores have hooves that act as insulators and the 240 volt current gets earthed when they come in contact with it. In this, the herbivores get only shock and don’t die but tigers’ soft bottom of the foot doesn’t earth the current and hence it can die immediately after coming in contact even with a 240-volt current.” Desai also points out difference between illegal 240-volt power fences by farmers to protect crop and putting live wires using hooks hung by 11-KV lines. “the latter is used to poach animals and the former to protect crop,” he says.

Both Habib and Desai agree that farmers’ interest must be protected if tiger interest is to be served. Meanwhile, the Electricity and Forest officials have decided to carry out joint awareness campaigns in the 150 critical villages against illegal power fencing. No Forest Department official was available throughout the day to provide information about the incident.

