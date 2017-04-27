Another tiger death in Madhya Pradesh

One more tiger death was reported from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Days after the death of two orphaned cubs in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, their third sibling succumbed to viral infection. The cubs were being reared at BTR after their mother was electrocuted in Sanjay Tiger Reserve in January. The three cubs had recently been infected by parvovirus.

The death of the two cubs, one on April 22 and the second on April 23, had prompted the National Tiger Conservation Authority to send a team to Bandhavgarh from Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now